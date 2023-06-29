FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot into the weekend, rain possibly back for next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot, muggy and dry weather we have been stuck with continues at least for the next few days. We still will be under the influence of an upper-level high pressure system though the weekend, which will mean conditions will not change much. Friday will bring more highs in the 90′s, and heat indices in the triple digits. With only a few clouds around and little rain, we will not see much relief from the heat. So if you plan to be outdoors, stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks if working.

Heat indices will return to the triple digits Friday afternoon. (KPLC)

This weekend will not see much change either, aside from the return of perhaps a few clouds by Sunday. That means you will need to continue to use hot weather precautions if outdoors for an extended period of time.

By the middle o0f next week, high pressure backs away and allows for daily shower and storm chances to return. (KPLC)

As we head into next week, that will be when we finally see signs of change. The upper-level high will begin to back off, meaning temperatures may finally cool by a few degrees though we’ll still be very warm. The other big impact will be the return of rain chances, especially if any disturbances swing through the region. The exact timing is still relatively uncertain, but by Wednesday we likely will see scattered showers and storms finally return. It is not out of the question we could see some activity earlier in the week either. Even if we do, any showers or storms likely would be isolated, and not pose much of a threat to fireworks displays on the 4th of July. Still, you can track any activity that does develop with the weather app.

The tropics remain mostly quiet, with disorganized thunderstorms near Bermuda the only thing that has even a slight chance to develop in the next week. So there is NO threats to SWLA. (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet at the moment, but we continue to track the remnants of Cindy for possible redevelopment over the next few days near Bermuda. Chances are slim and any new development would move north. There is no threat to SWLA through next week.

- Max Lagano

