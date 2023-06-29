First Alert Forecast: Little change to the heat through the weekend, showers could return next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We won’t see much change to our dangerously hot and humid conditions over the next few days. Upper-level high pressure remains firmly in place over our region, keeping rain chances to a minimum while afternoon temperatures stay just as hot, or even continue to warm.

Some bits of scattered cloud cover will provide a little shade Thursday, with maybe a little extra cloud cover in the afternoon as showers try to push in from the southeast. Unfortunately, any chance of rain will stay minimal as showers will likely be wiped out by high pressure as they approach our area. Temperatures will be back in the upper 90′s north of I-10, with everywhere further south in the mid to low 90′s. Temperatures could reach over 100° for a few places.

High humidity is expected to continue into the weekend, and this means heat indices will be staying elevated as well without significant shade or rain to cool things down, in excess of 110° for some areas. The heat advisory continues today for all parishes from 11 AM until 7 PM, so exercise caution if spending time outdoors. Drink plenty of water, wear lighter-colored clothing, and move to an air conditioned room when possible if you feel yourself starting to overheat. Never leave small children or pets unattended in the high temperatures.

This weather pattern is not expected to see much change for at least a few more days as high pressure remains in place over our area. This will also keep the storm track off to our north so we are likely to stay very dry even with the occasional passing disturbance, and rain chances will remain minimal.

High pressure could start to weaken by Sunday and the start of next week which could give us some breathing room for temperatures to fall, although generally warm temperatures will continue. Rain chances will start to see a return as high pressure erodes, and we will likely see a return to isolated and scattered showers by midweek, possibly as soon as late Sunday with a few sprinkles. We will keep you updated as we continue to monitor upper-air trends.

The tropics are quiet at the moment, but we continue to track the remnants of Cindy for possible redevelopment over the next few days near Bermuda. Chances are slim and any new development would move north. There is no threat to SWLA through next week.

