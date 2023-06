Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Landry’s Feed Store in Rayne was destroyed Thursday by an early morning fire. The business has been open for 70 years in the Acadia Parish town.

Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route; we are working on finding out more information. First responders are still on the scene.

