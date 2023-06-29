50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Community meeting planned to discuss upcoming Enterprise Blvd. reconstruction

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is holding a community meeting to discuss an upcoming reconstruction project on Enterprise Boulevard.

The project will affect residents on Enterprise between 12th Street and Broad Street. City officials said construction will start soon, and they will discuss road closures, detours and project timelines at the meeting.

The meeting is set for 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at Pearl Watson Elementary School (1300 Fifth St.).

Property owners and residents who cannot attend the meeting can ask questions by emailing the city at engineering@cityoflc.us or Cole Thompson of D.W. Jessen & Associates at cthompson@dwjessen.com.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

Rosepine girls Track and field champion rewind
Rosepine Track and field champion rewind
FEMA grants Lake Charles Memorial $1.1M for temporary facilities
Afternoon conditions Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Little change to the heat through the weekend, showers could return next week
K9 Harrie died June 24, 2023.
SPD mourns K9 who died in line of duty due to heat; funeral announced