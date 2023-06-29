Community meeting planned to discuss upcoming Enterprise Blvd. reconstruction

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is holding a community meeting to discuss an upcoming reconstruction project on Enterprise Boulevard.

The project will affect residents on Enterprise between 12th Street and Broad Street. City officials said construction will start soon, and they will discuss road closures, detours and project timelines at the meeting.

The meeting is set for 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at Pearl Watson Elementary School (1300 Fifth St.).

Property owners and residents who cannot attend the meeting can ask questions by emailing the city at engineering@cityoflc.us or Cole Thompson of D.W. Jessen & Associates at cthompson@dwjessen.com.

