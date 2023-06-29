Approval denied for cell tower behind VFW on Lake Street after resident opposition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents were fighting it and they won – a cell tower proposed in their neighborhood won’t go forward.

Residents who live near the Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Lake Street had a litany of reasons why they opposed a 160-foot-tall cell tower in their neighborhood.

Opponent Jenna Greiner says residents should have been told about it sooner.

“We had no idea. We were never contacted, we were never told anything. We simply drove by and noticed the public hearing notice out front. We had to do all the legwork ourselves to find out the information on this. We’ve known about this for less than two weeks. This has been in the works for two years,” she said.

Veteran Ronald Ormsby told the Lake Street Overlay District board the VFW needs the money.

“The VFW has very few members and last year we had to borrow $6,000 from the women’s auxiliary just to cover the insurance on the building,” said Ormsby.

Zoning officials say a lease agreement said the VFW would get $1,000 a month.

The day before the hearing, Tillman Infrastructure hired an attorney from a national law firm. Attorney Patrick Willis from New Orleans asked them to postpone a decision.

“As the attorney, we’re not in a position to prepare anything beyond the applications, so we just respectfully request the deferral,” said Willis, who is with the firm of Baker Donelson.

The proposed tower is simply not allowed in the special district. The staff recommended against it and the board agreed, so it is no longer under consideration by Calcasieu officials.

The parish zoning director says an appeal would have to be filed in State District Court.

No word if the applicant is looking for another location in Calcasieu Parish.

