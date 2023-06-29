Abandoned oil tank burns after lightning strike; nearby homeowner raises concerns

Deridder, LA (KPLC) - An oil tank caught fire from a lightning strike Friday night, and a woman who lives nearby is raising concerns.

“The way it exploded, it didn’t go far this time, but next time it could be like a missile right on the top of my house,” said DeRidder-area resident Regina Martin.

Martin was awakened Friday night by a call from her neighbor, who said the oil tanks between their homes were on fire.

“It was scary. We didn’t know what was in the smoke coming up because there was a lot of smoke involved in it. Thank God we got the rain, which kept it from spraying to all these woods around here,” Martin said.

She said there were five oil tanks. Only three are left standing, and her land is covered in oil from the explosion.

“We’re worried about our water system because this is very sandy soil, and we’re worried about it getting into the water system,” Martin said.

In 2022, Louisiana was granted $25 million to be used in one year. Since then, 360 oil wells have been plugged into the northern part of the state. The Department of Natural Resources says that work will soon make its way south.

“South Louisiana, we’re probably looking to concentrate on that more when the later phases of the funding come through just because they won’t have such a tight timeline because your deeper South Louisiana wells can cost more. They can take longer if they’re deeper, you can have more issues once you go down the hole,” Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Patrick Courreges said.

Those who live near these sites want them made safer soon.

“I want the well completely cleaned up, everything gone, and the oil taken care of. It’s now everywhere,” Martin said.

Of about 4,500 orphaned well sites across the state, nearly 70% of those are in North Louisiana, which is why the state says it started its efforts there.

