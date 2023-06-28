Working in the heat? Here are some tips to keep you cool

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The summer heat makes it dangerous outdoors, especially when you are working in it.

Those who are required to work outside are encouraged to keep their safety in mind.

“It’s definitely tough at the beginning of the hot season. We move a little bit slower trying to adjust to the heat, but that’s something that we just have to deal with and be flexible with our guys,” Philip Berry said, Project manager for Treppendahl Lanscape.

According to physicians at the Our Lady of the Lake hospital, patients are checking in daily from dehydration.

“We do blood work with them and find out their kidneys are dry. The treatment for it is IV fluids so if you can drink a lot of water, a lot of non-caffeinated products, you can potentially prevent yourself from coming to the emergency room,” Mark Laperouse said, Medical Director of Emergencies at the Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

Laperouse adds that outside of drinking 64 ounces of water a day, you should be replenishing the fluids you sweat off.

