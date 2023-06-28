50/50 Thursdays
WATCH: Rescued chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home

Vanilla is now in a huge sanctuary with other rescued chimps in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Vanilla is now in a huge sanctuary with other rescued chimps in Fort Pierce, Florida.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FORT PIERCE, Florida (TMX) - Vanilla, a 28-year-old chimp, is in awe after seeing open sky for the first time after being kept in a research lab.

Vanilla was formerly a part of a biomedical research laboratory in New York where chimpanzees were commonly housed in 5′x5′x7′ cages suspended from the ground like bird cages, according to rescue group Save The Chimps.

Vanilla is now in a huge sanctuary with other rescued chimps in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Credit: Save the Chimps/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

Save the Chimps/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX

