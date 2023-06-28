Vetoed bills by Gov. Edwards from 2023 Legislative Session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed bills on Wednesday, June 28, from the 2023 Legislative Session.

See the full list of new acts below:

SB 1 - Click here to read the corresponding veto letter.

HB 85 - Click here to read the corresponding veto letter.

HB 205 - Click here to read the corresponding veto letter.

HB 309 - Click here to read the corresponding veto letter.

HB 399 - Click here to read the corresponding veto letter.

HB 415 - Click here to read the corresponding veto letter.

HB 504 - Click here to read the corresponding veto letter.

HB 658 - Click here to read the corresponding veto letter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.