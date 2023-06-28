SWLA Arrest Report - June 27, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 27, 2023, booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Kamron Isaiah Waller, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.
Charles Louis Bertrand, 39, Homeless: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; proper equipment required on vehicles.
Stephen Truman Paul Batiste, 32, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer.
OTyrick Ahmad Thomas, 18, Lake Charles: Trespassing; resisting an officer.
Loc Dung Nguyen, 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; littering.
Randy Keto Brown, 43, Shreveport: Theft under $5,000.
Demarreay Montreal George, 33, Bossier City: Theft under $5,000.
Darren Gerard Thomas, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Stanford Gallier III, 42, Westlake: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
Kewind Ann Monet, 38, Terrytown: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.
Jvandon Kishane Scott, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
