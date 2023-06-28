50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 27, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 27, 2023, booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Kamron Isaiah Waller, 21, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; resisting an officer.

Charles Louis Bertrand, 39, Homeless: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Stephen Truman Paul Batiste, 32, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer.

OTyrick Ahmad Thomas, 18, Lake Charles: Trespassing; resisting an officer.

Loc Dung Nguyen, 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; littering.

Randy Keto Brown, 43, Shreveport: Theft under $5,000.

Demarreay Montreal George, 33, Bossier City: Theft under $5,000.

Darren Gerard Thomas, 29, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Stanford Gallier III, 42, Westlake: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Kewind Ann Monet, 38, Terrytown: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Jvandon Kishane Scott, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: High heat and humidity remains in place through the week
Robert “Andy” West, 55
Jennings Police searching for missing man
Cajun Dancing Lessons at the Sulphur Regional Library
Cajun dancing lessons offered at the Sulphur Regional Library
Cajun Dancing Lessons at the Sulphur Regional Library
Cajun dancing lessons at the Sulphur Regional Library