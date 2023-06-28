State Fire Marshal reminds residents of fireworks safety

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is reminding residents to be safe when using fireworks around the New Year holiday and to only use them in areas where they are legally allowed.

Remember, when setting off fireworks:

Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish.

Never allow children to light fireworks.

Never operate fireworks while impaired.

Light fireworks one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and do not dispose of them in a trash container immediately.

The following municipalities prohibit the use of fireworks within city or town limits (with the exception of permits for special events):

To view other municipalities’ ordinances that pertain to fireworks, click on the name of the parish.

SFM says those who purchase fireworks can always request to see a retailer’s fireworks permit to ensure their purchase is legal and to report any suspicious or illegal fireworks sales to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting lasfm.org.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.