Jennings Police searching for missing man

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Robert “Andy” West, 55, was last seen in the Jennings area on a bike and is believed to be wearing a blue shirt, blue-jean shorts, and carrying a large military-style backpack.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on West’s whereabouts to contact them at 337-821-5500 ext 500 or the anonymous tip line at 337-275-9002.

Robert “Andy” West, 55
Robert “Andy” West, 55(Jennings Police Department)

