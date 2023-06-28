Jennings Police searching for missing man
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Robert “Andy” West, 55, was last seen in the Jennings area on a bike and is believed to be wearing a blue shirt, blue-jean shorts, and carrying a large military-style backpack.
Authorities are asking anyone with information on West’s whereabouts to contact them at 337-821-5500 ext 500 or the anonymous tip line at 337-275-9002.
