FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More hot weather ahead, few changes until next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not many changes to the hot and dry pattern we have been in will occur at least through the next few days. The upper-level high pressure system we have been tracking will move overhead of the area on Thursday and Friday. This means temperatures likely will stay just as hot, or even warm a little more. High temperatures both days should reach the mid 90′s along the I-10 corridor. Locations north of the interstate may even see some upper 90′s once again. The bottom line is that you’ll want to keep taking hot weather precautions if you plan to be outdoors. This includes staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks if working, and wearing light-colored and loose clothing.

Not many changes are in store on Saturday either. We’ll have enough of that upper-level high pressure system still left in place to keep things hot and mostly dry.

Finally, by Sunday and early next week we could begin to see a shake-up. The high-pressure system will finally begin to erode around this time. This means temperatures may begin to fall some, though very warm weather is likely to continue. The other impact would be a return of rain chances. Without the high, isolated-to-scattered showers could try to return by early next week. We’ll keep you updated as to when exactly this may happen as we get closer.

The tropics are quiet at the moment, but we continue to track the remnants of Cindy and a disorganized cluster of storms southeast of Bermuda for possible development over the next few days. Still, chances are slim and there is no threat to SWLA through next week, as anything would move north.

- Max Lagano

