First Alert Forecast: High heat and humidity remains in place through the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Very little change to our current weather pattern is expected this week as dangerously hot and humid conditions continue. Upper-level high pressure remains firmly in place over our region, keeping rain chances to a minimum while afternoon temperatures soar.

Some bits of scattered cloud cover will provide a little shade throughout Wednesday as otherwise scorching sunshine will continue. Temperatures will be back in the upper 90′s north of I-10, with everywhere further south in the mid to low 90′s. Temperatures could reach over 100° for a few places with record highs possible again today.

Afternoon conditions Wednesday (KPLC)

High humidity is expected to continue throughout the week, and this means heat indices will be rising as well without significant shade or rain to cool things down, in excess of 110° for some areas. The heat advisory continues today for all parishes from 11 AM until 7 PM, so exercise caution if spending time outdoors. Stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, and move to an air conditioned room when possible if you feel yourself starting to overheat. Never leave your children or pets unattended in the high temperatures.

Weather pattern remains the same through the weekend (KPLC)

This weather pattern is not expected to see much change as we move through the week and into the weekend as high pressure continues to build into our area. With the pressure higher than it was two weeks ago, we could see record high temperatures a few days this week, with daily highs expected in the upper 90′s and possibly over 100°. Heat advisories are expected to continue, and it’s likely we will see several heat warnings as well. High pressure will also keep the storm track off to our north so we are likely to stay very dry even with the occasional passing disturbance, and rain chances will remain low. The only potential for rain will be if significant storms form to the northwest and then try and move into our area, but any developments like this will more than likely be severely weakened on approach.

High pressure might start to back off by this weekend, which could mean better rain chances and a reduction in temperatures by the start of next week, but it will be very hot and muggy until that point as we continue to monitor the long term.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet at the moment, but we continue to track the remnants of Cindy for possible redevelopment over the next few days near Bermuda, although chances are slim. There is no threat to SWLA through next week.

