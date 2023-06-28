Coushatta holds memorial for first chairman Ernest Sickey

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ernest Sickey fought for change.

He was the first chairman of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana.

The congressional record says Sickey dedicated his life to advocating for the rights and well-being of Native Americans.

Dean and history professor at Tufts University of Boston, Dr. Denise Bates, said he was a visionary, a dreamer, and a strategic thinker.

“What set him apart was his willingness to take risks, make sacrifices, for what he knew was thankless and sometimes misunderstood work,” Bates said.

Governor John Bel Edwards called him a fearless leader who helped achieve justice and economic prosperity for his people.

“And laid the foundation for multiple economic ventures that have since placed the Coushattas among the state’s top private employers,” Edwards said.

Perhaps the most moving words came from his son and former tribal chairman David Sickey, who was greatly influenced by his father’s steadfast values.

“During my 18 years of service, which I’m very thankful for, it helped guide me trying to shape a better future for Coushatta,” Sickey said.

Sickey said he hopes and prays to carry on his father’s commitment to family, community, faith, equality, and justice.

Ernest Sickey died at the age of 80 on May 17.

