50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Cajun dancing lessons offered at the Sulphur Regional Library

By Barry Lowin
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Regional Library held free Cajun Dance lessons.

“I had actually done a Cajun Line Dance tutorial on our YouTube and it got so many likes that I got pressured into doing an in-person one,” librarian Erica Didier said.

“The point is that you have fun and obviously you learn good technique, you learn the right step, and you become more comfortable with it,” Cajun Dancer Treville Belcher said. “But the reality is you just have fun with it.”

“I used to Cajun dance at Randall’s a lot and it shut down during COVID and I just really missed it, so I thought I’d try to show it to people,” Didier said.

“Cajun music is beautiful, you know and really like, that’s part of it, you know, learning to dance to Cajun music,” Belcher said.

Dancers learned the basics of the Zydeco Two-Step, the Cajun Jitterbug, the Cajun Waltz, and a couple of line dances in a stress-free environment.

“If you can recognize the beat, you know and you have movement in both of your legs, then you can do it. It’s a lot of fun,” Belcher said. “It’s part of our Cajun culture, it’s what your grandparents did, your great grandparents did and if you’re not Cajun, well, then guess what you get to be adopted into the Cajun culture and you get to learn.”

All ages were welcomed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heat wave continues with no relief in sight
Cajun Dancing Lessons at the Sulphur Regional Library
Cajun dancing lessons at the Sulphur Regional Library
2023 King of Louisiana Seafood crowned at cook-off in Lake Charles
Coushatta holds memorial for first chairman David Sickey
Coushatta holds memorial for first chairman Ernest Sickey