Cajun dancing lessons offered at the Sulphur Regional Library

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Regional Library held free Cajun Dance lessons.

“I had actually done a Cajun Line Dance tutorial on our YouTube and it got so many likes that I got pressured into doing an in-person one,” librarian Erica Didier said.

“The point is that you have fun and obviously you learn good technique, you learn the right step, and you become more comfortable with it,” Cajun Dancer Treville Belcher said. “But the reality is you just have fun with it.”

“I used to Cajun dance at Randall’s a lot and it shut down during COVID and I just really missed it, so I thought I’d try to show it to people,” Didier said.

“Cajun music is beautiful, you know and really like, that’s part of it, you know, learning to dance to Cajun music,” Belcher said.

Dancers learned the basics of the Zydeco Two-Step, the Cajun Jitterbug, the Cajun Waltz, and a couple of line dances in a stress-free environment.

“If you can recognize the beat, you know and you have movement in both of your legs, then you can do it. It’s a lot of fun,” Belcher said. “It’s part of our Cajun culture, it’s what your grandparents did, your great grandparents did and if you’re not Cajun, well, then guess what you get to be adopted into the Cajun culture and you get to learn.”

All ages were welcomed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.