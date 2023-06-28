7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: Grand Lake/Oakdale

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This past season Grand Lake took on Oakdale at home in what turned out to be an extremely close game from start to finish as Grand Lake took the game by a single possession 26-20.

This match-up is still very young as the teams started meeting up the past couple of seasons, and it brings a unique setup to the table as Grand Lake head coach Jeff Wainwright and Destin Dieterick have a friendship built up from coaching experiences in the past.

“What’s really neat is Coach Dietrick and I are really close friends and we actually had classes at McNeese together spent quite a bit of time together which makes us have a very similar style, so we’re like almost brothers in the fact that we almost run the same defense and we almost run the same offense at each other,” said Coach Wainwright. “At the end of the day, because of the matchup, you know it’s going to be close, even though the papers may say one thing or the other and he’s going to be able to prepare his team better against us because of his background and studying of football.”

Coach Dietrick made it know that the new match-up they have set with Grand Lake is almost a bench mark of where his team is during the season, and he expects the game to be very competitive again.

“Coach Wainwright and I go way back, and last year was the first time we had ever been on opposite sidelines, Grand Lake will always be well-coached and is a great measuring stick for us, they will definitely let you know where you need to improve, and I expect this year to be very similar,” said Coach Dieterick.

Recent matchups:

2022: 26-20 (OT) Oberlin

The game between the two schools will take place at Oakdale High School this year on September 22nd.

