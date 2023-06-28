2023 King of Louisiana Seafood crowned at cook-off in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The new King of Louisiana Seafood was crowned tonight at the 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, which was held in Lake Charles for the first time.
Twelve chefs from across the state competed for the crown at the Golden Nugget Casino, and Chef Owen Hohl of Hot Tails in New Roads and Prairieville came out on top.
The cook-off was held in conjunction with Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night, which featured our local cuisine from around SWLA.
“There’s a lot of great chefs in this year’s competition. I looked at all their dishes. They looked awesome. I was nervous but I was excited with what I put out. I think it came out great. Sure enough, it did. I prepared a plantain scalloped grouper over a sweet potato and yucca puree with a coconut and crawfish foam over top,” Chef Owen Hohl said.
Hohl will represent the state in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Aug. 5.
The following chefs submitted dishes in the competition:
- Ashley Allen, executive chef of Coconuts Bar and Grill in Vidalia
- Stephen Coblentz, executive chef of Chart House in Lake Charles
- Ben Fidelak, executive chef/owner of Mariner’s Restaurant in Natchitoches
- Dustin Frederick, chef at Restaurant Calla in Lake Charles
- Greg Gizzaffi, executive chef of Landry’s Seafood House in Lake Charles
- Owen Hohl, chef at Hot Tails in New Roads and Prairieville
- Blake Jackson, executive chef of Drake Foods, LLC – Looosiana Seafood Market, Drake Catering, Whisk Dessert Bar in Shreveport
- Brett Monteleone, chef at The Overpass Merchant in Baton Rouge
- Chris Motto, executive chef of Jubans in Baton Rouge
- Chad Phares, executive chef of Hurricane Hole in Grand Isle
- Amy Sins, chef at Langlois in New Orleans
- Christopher Vazquez, executive chef of Redfish Grill in New Orleans.
