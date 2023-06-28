2023 King of Louisiana Seafood crowned at cook-off in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The new King of Louisiana Seafood was crowned tonight at the 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, which was held in Lake Charles for the first time.

Twelve chefs from across the state competed for the crown at the Golden Nugget Casino, and Chef Owen Hohl of Hot Tails in New Roads and Prairieville came out on top.

The cook-off was held in conjunction with Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night, which featured our local cuisine from around SWLA.

“There’s a lot of great chefs in this year’s competition. I looked at all their dishes. They looked awesome. I was nervous but I was excited with what I put out. I think it came out great. Sure enough, it did. I prepared a plantain scalloped grouper over a sweet potato and yucca puree with a coconut and crawfish foam over top,” Chef Owen Hohl said.

Hohl will represent the state in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans on Aug. 5.

The following chefs submitted dishes in the competition:

Ashley Allen, executive chef of Coconuts Bar and Grill in Vidalia

Stephen Coblentz, executive chef of Chart House in Lake Charles

Ben Fidelak, executive chef/owner of Mariner’s Restaurant in Natchitoches

Dustin Frederick, chef at Restaurant Calla in Lake Charles

Greg Gizzaffi, executive chef of Landry’s Seafood House in Lake Charles

Owen Hohl, chef at Hot Tails in New Roads and Prairieville

Blake Jackson, executive chef of Drake Foods, LLC – Looosiana Seafood Market, Drake Catering, Whisk Dessert Bar in Shreveport

Brett Monteleone, chef at The Overpass Merchant in Baton Rouge

Chris Motto, executive chef of Jubans in Baton Rouge

Chad Phares, executive chef of Hurricane Hole in Grand Isle

Amy Sins, chef at Langlois in New Orleans

Christopher Vazquez, executive chef of Redfish Grill in New Orleans.

