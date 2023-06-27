50/50 Thursdays
SWLA museums and programs to receive $33K in grants

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, with support from the state of Louisiana, has issued $457,000 in grant funding to the state’s museums, libraries, and historic sites.

The funds will help the organizations remain financially solvent by supporting operational expenses such as staff payroll and benefits, rent, mortgage, insurance, and utilities.

Among them are several recipients in Southwest Louisiana including:

  • Brimstone Historical Society ($5,000) - 900 S Huntington St, Sulphur, LA 70663
  • Imperial Calcasieu Museum ($10,000) - 204 W Sallier St, Lake Charles, LA 70601
  • Zigler Art Museum Foundation ($10,000) - 154 N Main St, Jennings, LA 70546
  • Banners at McNeese State University ($8,000) - 4205 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA 70605

The full list of organizations receiving LCCF grants can be found here.

