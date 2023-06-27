SWLA museums and programs to receive $33K in grants

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, with support from the state of Louisiana, has issued $457,000 in grant funding to the state’s museums, libraries, and historic sites.

The funds will help the organizations remain financially solvent by supporting operational expenses such as staff payroll and benefits, rent, mortgage, insurance, and utilities.

Among them are several recipients in Southwest Louisiana including:

Brimstone Historical Society ($5,000) - 900 S Huntington St, Sulphur, LA 70663

Imperial Calcasieu Museum ($10,000) - 204 W Sallier St, Lake Charles, LA 70601

Zigler Art Museum Foundation ($10,000) - 154 N Main St, Jennings, LA 70546

Banners at McNeese State University ($8,000) - 4205 Ryan St, Lake Charles, LA 70605

The full list of organizations receiving LCCF grants can be found here.

