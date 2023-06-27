SWLA Arrest Report - June 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 26, 2023, booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Brandon Lee Breaux, 24, Sulphur: Obstruction of a public passage; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

James Dean Tankersly, 28, Montgomery, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000; property damage under $1,000; theft under $25,000; burglary.

Russell Anthony Gordon, 22, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; trespassing; parole violation; out-of-state detainer.

Dustin Lee Hume, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Lisa Marie Saucedo, 38, Warren, TX: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Carla Lee LaBove, 66, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000; contempt of court.

Tanya Kathleen Fluitt, 53, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer; first offense DWI; failure to obey traffic-control signals; no seat belt; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

