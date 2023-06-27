50/50 Thursdays
Residents warn others about the dangers of a popular swimming spot in Beauregard Parish

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents who live near a popular swimming spot in Beauregard Parish are hoping others will listen to their warnings.

“Undertows and currents of the river which is very dangerous in this area,” Jesse Young said. “It will get you in a heartbeat.”

29 people have lost their lives since 2000 to the currents of the Sabine River, but long time resident of the area, Jesse Young, said the majority of those deaths occurred at a popular swimming spot located near Palmer Lake Rd. in Merryville.

He said it looks just like Holly Beach on its busiest days.

“When you get in it, it will pull you under and hold you under,” Young said.

It’s been almost a year ago since four people in one day drowned there. Three men remembered as heroes jumped in the water to save a four-year-old little boy. It’s a similar situation for Young, who saved his sister from the same area.

”I was with my sister,” Young said. “Luckily, she came out alive, we pulled her out, saved her. That’s been 30-plus years ago. Same spot. Same area.”

That’s why he hopes the crosses that stand as memorials for those who have lost their lives will remind people of the dangers.

“It’s a big area here, but the drownings all happen in this one spot down on the river, where it’s the most dangerous at,” Young said.

A bill passed at this year’s legislature will require all people under 18 to wear life jackets in any river that generates hydroelectric power. The new law takes effect on August 1.

