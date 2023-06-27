Resident weighs in on emergency road closure after street caves in

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An emergency road closure has been put in effect on the corner of Pine and Kirkman in Lake Charles after the street caved in.

The city said it was notified early morning that part of this intersection collapsed. The fire department was on the scene and barricaded the area.

Some neighbors are just now seeing the extent of the cave-in.

“I never have walked up to see it like I did just now and I didn’t know it was that bad,” resident Victor Hollier said.

Hollier said this same road has been repaired at least twice in the past, usually after flooding.

“Between Reid Street and Kirkman, if it rains hard enough, it will go to the driveway, both driveways this way, so it goes a little past Reid Street,” Hollier said.

But, this time it was different.

“It is not only right here, the sidewalk is almost getting ready to cave in right here where they have it sprayed,” Hollier said. “They have it marked off already but I’m pretty sure we’re going to be down for a couple of months.”

No timeline for repairs has been given. However, the city does say it was caused by an underground wastewater line that collapsed.

While utilities for the neighborhood may not be affected, Hollier said the intersection closure is definitely impacting residents.

“It’s an inconvenience, I feel for the elderly that have to, sometimes you might have to park and walk to your driveway, you know an older person,” Hollier said.

City officials said the utilities must be repaired before the road work begins. No time estimate was given.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.