Monroe Trooper placed on leave following off-duty DWI arrest

Louisiana State Police - Troop F
Louisiana State Police - Troop F(KNOE)
By Scott Simoneaux
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police Troop F says they were contacted by the Monroe Police Department that 49-year-old Shelton Crooks was arrested for DWI and hit and run.

They say this incident happened shortly before midnight Monday night. Police say Crooks is accused of hitting a parked vehicle and then leaving the scene. They say they believe Crooks was impaired at the time.

Crooks is a Louisiana State Police Seargeant assigned to Troop F in Monroe. State Police say Crooks was placed on administrative leave while an investigation is conducted.

