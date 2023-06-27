50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV

Leonard Fournette's Dodge Durango burst into flames while he was driving in Tampa.
Leonard Fournette's Dodge Durango burst into flames while he was driving in Tampa.(Tampa Fire Rescue)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WVUE) - Current NFL free agent and former LSU star Leonard Fournette escaped injury after his car caught fire -- while he was driving it.

Fournette, 28, posted a video to his Instagram account showing his charred Dodge Durango on the side of I-275 in Tampa.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like to thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed,” Fournette posted.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened on northbound I-275 near Fowler Avenue at about 10:35 a.m.

#TampasBravest responded to a vehicle fire on NB I-275 in Tampa. Leonard Fournette, we are thankful that you were...

Posted by Tampa Fire Rescue on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Troopers say Fournette made a controlled stop and escaped before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

“Leonard Fournette, we are thankful that you were unharmed during this incident,” Tampa Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fournette remains a free agent after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he spent three seasons after his three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Heat wave continues with no relief in sight
Cajun Dancing Lessons at the Sulphur Regional Library
Cajun dancing lessons offered at the Sulphur Regional Library
Cajun Dancing Lessons at the Sulphur Regional Library
Cajun dancing lessons at the Sulphur Regional Library
2023 King of Louisiana Seafood crowned at cook-off in Lake Charles
Coushatta holds memorial for first chairman David Sickey
Coushatta holds memorial for first chairman Ernest Sickey