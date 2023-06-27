Homeowners gather to Restore Louisiana mobile support stations for survey assistance

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana has set up mobile support stations throughout the state to help people fill out a homeowner assistance survey.

“I’m trying to get some information on how to restore my home,” Tommy Thomas said. “That’s what I’m here for, I need help.”

Thomas said his home was severely flooded by the hurricanes, forcing him to live in his car for a period of time.

“I got a roof over my head right now but I want to get my home fixed so I can get back home,” Thomas said. “I’m 72 years old and this is the first time I’ve ever been put out of my home.”

Thomas said FEMA had provided some relief but the damage was too much to overcome and is hoping Restore Louisiana can change his current situation.

“They helped me out a little bit so by the time I tried to get something else done, another hurricane came in, and my house burnt down last year because of an electrical problem so I’m trying to get some help with this,” Thomas said.

To complete the survey, Restore Louisiana asks that you fill it out online or attend one of their events with your FEMA I.D. number. The deadline to fill out the survey is Aug. 1.

Scheduled Mobile Support events at local locations include the following:

June 27

Mobile Support: Calcasieu Parish Public Library DeQuincy Branch - 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

June 30

Mobile Support: Cameron Parish Library Grand Lake Branch - 4:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mobile Support: Jeff Davis Parish Library - 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

July 11

Calcasieu Parish Outreach Event: Allen P. August Multipurpose Center - 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.