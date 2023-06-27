First Alert Forecast: Extreme heat continues with little chance for rain

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mostly hot and muggy weather won’t see much change this week and may remain like is it through the weekend. Upper-level high pressure continues to build over our region, pushing rain chances out of our skies and bringing near-record temperatures with sinking air.

Tuesday will start off will some scattered cloud cover similar to Monday, but will be mostly clear and sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 90′s north of I-10, with the coastline a few degrees cooler in the 80′s. Temperatures could reach 100° for a few places with record high temperatures possible today. Any chance for cooling showers will be limited to passing disturbances in the afternoon in more northeastern areas if at all, but high pressure will likely keep any systems from forming.

Tuesday afternoon heat indices and cloud cover (KPLC)

High humidity is expected to continue throughout the week, and this means heat indices will be rising as well without significant shade or rain to cool things down, in excess of 110° for some areas. A heat advisory has been issued for all parishes from 11 AM until 7 PM and an excessive heat warning for the northern parishes, so exercise caution if spending a long time outdoors. Stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, and heat indoors when possible if you feel yourself starting to overheat. Never leave your children or pets unattended in the heat.

Weather pattern not expected to change through this weekend (KPLC)

This weather pattern is not expected to see much change as we move through the week, as high pressure continues to build into our area. With the pressure higher than it was two weeks ago, we could see record high temperatures a few days this week, with daily highs expected in the 90′s and possibly hitting 100°. Heat advisories are expected to continue, and it’s likely we will see several heat warnings as well. High pressure will also keep the storm track off to our north. We are likely to stay very dry even with the occasional passing disturbance, and rain chances will remain low.

High pressure might begin to weaken after this weekend, which could mean better rain chances and a reduction in temperatures, but it will be very hot and muggy until that point as we continue to monitor the long term.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet at the moment, but we continue to track the remnants of Cindy for possibly redeveloping over the next few days near Bermuda. There is no threat to SWLA through next week.

