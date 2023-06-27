Elton Drive partially closed in Jeff Davis Parish

Jeff Davis Parish, La. (KPLC) - Elton Drive is closed between Bucklin and Tupper roads while farmers are pumping water into a field, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Deputies said the road will be closed for the next two days. Deputies will be on site to keep traffic out.

The sheriff’s office also reminds residents that Jeff Davis Parish is under a burn ban, which includes a ban on fireworks.

