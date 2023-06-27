50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.(Hyun Fumio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costco is reminding shoppers that it’s a members-only club.

Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.

Employees will be stationed at self-checkout lines to check member ID cards.

Costco said non-members shouldn’t get the same benefits as card holders, and membership fees play a big role in the company being able to offer low prices.

Netflix started the trend by stopping password sharing for people who don’t share a roof.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
All criminal charges have been dropped against a Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son. (WLS,...
Chicago mother sues city after murder charges were dropped against her and her son
Recent Titan sub passenger says he would go on trip to Titanic again despite implosion
All criminal charges have been dropped against a Chicago woman and her 14-year-old son. (WLS,...
Murder charges dropped for mother, son involved in fatal shooting
Imperial Calcasieu Museum reopens
SWLA museums and programs to receive $33K in grants