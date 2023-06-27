Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris sentenced to 45 years in prison

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An judge sentenced 20-year-old Tyrese Harris to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a brutal carjacking of a New Orleans realtor at Costco.

Judge Jay C. Zainey handed down the sentencing in federal court Tuesday (June 27).

Kelleye Rhein was pumping gas at the Mid City Costco location on Feb. 1, 2022, when authorities say Harris forcibly entered her vehicle and began driving away. Rhein was dragged 50 feet by her own vehicle, suffering fractures to her skull, face, and neck as well as bleeding in her brain.

Harris pleaded guilty over a year later, on Feb. 27, to five charges including conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations.

Federal authorities say Harris also helped two others steal a Toyota Camry from a man in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in August 2021.

In the failed Howard Avenue carjacking attempt, police said Harris fired shots at the would-be victim before fleeing but dropped a cell phone at the scene that contained evidence police said linked him to the Jan. 3 killing of 12-year-old Derrick Cash.

Harris eventually confessed to killing Cash with a .45-caliber firearm during a recorded interview, according to homicide detectives’ sworn affidavit. Harris currently faces a murder charge in a separate state case for his involvement in the fatal shooting.

