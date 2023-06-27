50/50 Thursdays
“Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night” celebrates Louisiana’s culinary arts

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The culinary arts in SWLA will be celebrated tonight at “Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night” at the Golden Nugget which is being held in conjunction with the “Louisiana Seafood Cookoff.” Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser joined us this morning and stressed just how important Louisiana seafood is to our tourism industry.

“Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night,” produced by Visit Lake Charles and local restaurants, is a celebration of the culinary arts in Southwest Louisiana that raises funds to support the Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality program at SOWELA. It offers people the opportunity to taste selections from different local restaurants and watch the “Louisiana Seafood Cookoff.”

It will feature restaurants such as:

  • Luna Bar & Grill
  • Bodega Wine Dive
  • Bourbon Street Deli
  • Paul’s Rib Shack
  • Coffee:30
  • Chart House
  • Landry’s Seafood House
  • The Terrace
  • The Villa Harlequin
  • Crying Eagle
  • Southern Spice
  • The James 710
  • Restaurant Calla
  • 121 Artisan Bistro
  • Insane Sausages

The box office will open to sell tickets at 4 p.m. which can also be purchased online HERE. Tickets are $50.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the event running through 9:30 p.m. tonight, June 27.

The event is run in conjunction with the “Louisiana Seafood Cookoff” where twelve chefs from across the state will also decide who is the 2023 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood.

Two chefs from the Lake Area are vying for the crown including Executive Chef Stephen Coblentz of Chart House and Executive Chef Greg Gizzaffi of Landry’s Seafood House.

Last year’s Queen was Amanda Cusey of the Terrace in Lake Charles. Her win catapulted her career and helped elevate the food scene in Southwest Louisiana.

