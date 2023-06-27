7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Games 2023: East Beauregard/Oberlin

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last season East Beauregard took on Oberlin in an instant classic that saw the Tigers pull away late for a 50-44 win over the Trojans, but this year East Beauregard has another shot at Oberlin, this time at home.

This game is always important for both teams as it tends to set the tone for the season, and East Beauregard Head Coach Ronnie Simmons made it clear that winning this game will give the team a boost to push them through the season.

“I mean for the most part, you know, they’ve kind of had our number for the last few years and we’ve been some really good games, some close games, you know, last year went down to the very end and they’re a good program,” said Coach Simmons. “For us to know where we want to be as a program we got to get over the hump so you know we look forward to that match-up because it’s a great measuring stick for us, just because we know they’re one of the top teams in the district.”

Simmons thinks the Trojans built a solid base this past season, and expects to make improvements this year as East Beauregard will look to start out the 2023 season faster than they did in the past season as they went 2-5 to start out the season.

“We’ve got to get a better start to the year, we kind of struggled in the non-district part of the year, and we do play some tough teams with Rosepine and Grand Lake, who are two very good 2A schools and we know Oberlin is a team that’s very capable of going three or four rounds deep in the playoffs so we have to be able to beat teams like that if we want to get our programs to that level,” said Simmons.

Recent matchups:

2022: 50-44 Oberlin

2021: 63-40 Oberlin

2020: 49-20 Oberlin

2019: 40-22 Oberlin

East Beauregard is set to take on Oberlin on October 5th in what should be another good installment of a series that has been entertaining fans for the past few seasons in Southwest Louisiana.

