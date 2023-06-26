50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 25, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 25, 2023, booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Edward Antoine Robinson, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; use of multiple beam road lighting equipment; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Taylor Michele Bellard, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Nicholas Edward Miller, 25, Iota: Third offense DWI; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Stephen Cain Manuel, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Brandon Israel, 42, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; aggravated flight from an officer; careless operation.

Morgan Leigh Richard, 29, Lake Charles: Burglary.

