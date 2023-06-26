Restore Louisiana setting up mobile support stations in SWLA this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance to help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes following Hurricanes Laura and Delta. As the deadline to complete the assistance survey grows closer, the program is setting up mobile stations this week to help those who have difficulty filling out the survey online.

The deadline to complete the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey is Tuesday, August 1, 2023, so it’s important to fill out this survey as soon as possible.

If you live in the Lake Charles area you can also visit the Homeowner Assistance Office downtown in Suite 306 of the Magnolia Building at 1011 Lakeshore Drive. Hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also call a case representative for assistance at 866-735-2001.

The following mobile stations will be in our area this week:

June 27

June 30

