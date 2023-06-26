50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Restore Louisiana setting up mobile support stations in SWLA this week

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance to help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes following Hurricanes Laura and Delta. As the deadline to complete the assistance survey grows closer, the program is setting up mobile stations this week to help those who have difficulty filling out the survey online.

The deadline to complete the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program survey is Tuesday, August 1, 2023, so it’s important to fill out this survey as soon as possible.

If you live in the Lake Charles area you can also visit the Homeowner Assistance Office downtown in Suite 306 of the Magnolia Building at 1011 Lakeshore Drive. Hours of operation are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also call a case representative for assistance at 866-735-2001.

The following mobile stations will be in our area this week:

June 27

June 30

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

Afternoon conditions Monday
First Alert Forecast: Back to hot and dry conditions this week, temperatures possibly reaching record values
SWLA Arrest Report - June 25, 2023
Authorities release new information on deadly crash
Authorities release new information on deadly crash
LSU Preview
Day one is underway of the College World Series finals