Mosquito sample from Grand Lake tests positive for West Nile Virus

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Twenty-three mosquito samples collected across Louisiana this week tested positive for West Nile Virus, including a sample from the Grand Lake area.

West Nile Virus is usually asymptomatic, but the disease can be serious and even fatal in some cases. Parish officials urge residents to protect themselves from exposure to mosquitos to avoid infection.

You can protect yourself with the following steps:

  • Stay inside, especially during dawn and dusk and at night
  • When outdoors, wear long protective clothing
  • Use mosquito repellent
  • Empty any containers holding water on your property.

A mosquito control truck is scheduled to spray the Grand Lake area Monday night, and a plane is scheduled to spray the area Tuesday, weather permitting.

For more information about West Nile Virus prevention, symptoms and treatment, CLICK HERE.

