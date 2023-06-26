LSU baseball boasts deep New Orleans connections

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the College World Series (CWS) Championship game draws near, LSU fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome. However, there is a special group of individuals who will be watching the game with keen interest – former coaches from the New Orleans area, where several players honed their skills before joining the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

Among these coaching legends is Skip Bertman, the renowned LSU coach. With his wealth of experience, Bertman believes that the team has the resilience to bounce back from any setback. He recalls a remarkable feat achieved by the Tigers in 1997, when they overcame a devastating 28-2 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship series. Not only did they stage a comeback to defeat Alabama, but they also went on to triumph over them in the College World Series.

Several LSU baseball players competing for the national championship hail from schools in the New Orleans area, having played on fields like Rags Scheuerman Field in Lakeview. That includes Brother Martin product Tre’ Morgan, Cade Beloso who took John Curtis to back-to-back state championships, and Jesuit’s Will Helmers.

Another such player is outfielder Braydon Jobert, who attended Northshore High, Nicholls State, and graduated from Delgado before joining LSU. Jobert’s dedication and exceptional work ethic made a lasting impression on his former coach.

“Honestly he was one of the best kids we ever coached in terms of work habits. We would have to run him out of the cage every night and we knew he would be successful,” said Joe Scheuermann.

For Scheuermann, coaching Jobert here at Delgado is something of a family affair.

“His dad played for me in ‘96 and ‘97. He was a pretty good-looking second baseman,” said Scheuermann.

But the family connection doesn’t stop there, Scheuermann’s father, the legendary Rags Scheuerman, also coached Jobert’s grandfather.

These talented athletes are now part of a Tiger team that aims to carry on the winning legacy established by Bertman, the winningest coach in college baseball history.

Despite LSU’s 24-4 loss to Florida, Bertman remains optimistic about their chances of staging a comeback. Drawing on past experiences, he recalls a time when his Tiger team rebounded from a worse defeat to Alabama 26 years ago.

“We were in Alabama, and Alabama beat us 28 to 2. The next day we win the SEC championship,” said Bertman.

“The Skipper” expressed his pride and admiration for their commitment to upholding the winning tradition he helped establish during his 18-year coaching tenure from 1984 to 2001. He commended Coach Jay Johnson for his leadership and acknowledges that reaching the final game of the year is a testament to his coaching prowess.

“It means a lot to me. I am especially happy that Jay Johnson is the coach. He’s really terrific and he does a good job. You don’t get to the last game of the year without the coach doing a good job,” said Bertman.

Bertman says a victory in the championship game would solidify LSU’s position as a powerhouse in college baseball for years to come.

