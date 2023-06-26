First Alert Forecast: The heat is back with little to no chance of cooling showers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and humid weather pattern is going nowhere anytime soon as upper level high pressure will remain in place west and southwest of our area.

So get used to the heat as there will be no relief through at least early next week. Rain chances look to remain near zero as strong high pressure will make it nearly impossible for rain to develop. The only way we MAY see rain would be if an upper level disturbance causes a large complex of storms to form north and northwest of our area; these would likely weaken as they approach our area, but could get close enough to bring some rain. Predicting these is nearly impossible and with strong high pressure I really think this scenario is unlikely to occur, though it is something to watch for.

Heat indices will range from 100 to possibly 115 each afternoon through next week! Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, wear light-colored clothing, and try to avoid the hours of 11 am to 5 pm if possible.

The tropics are quiet at the moment though we are watching the remnants of Cindy for possibly redeveloping over the next few days near Bermuda. Though there is no threat to SWLA through next week.

