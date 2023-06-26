50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: The heat is back with little to no chance of cooling showers

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The hot and humid weather pattern is going nowhere anytime soon as upper level high pressure will remain in place west and southwest of our area.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

So get used to the heat as there will be no relief through at least early next week.  Rain chances look to remain near zero as strong high pressure will make it nearly impossible for rain to develop.  The only way we MAY see rain would be if an upper level disturbance causes a large complex of storms to form north and northwest of our area; these would likely weaken as they approach our area, but could get close enough to bring some rain.  Predicting these is nearly impossible and with strong high pressure I really think this scenario is unlikely to occur, though it is something to watch for.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Heat indices will range from 100 to possibly 115 each afternoon through next week!  Drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, wear light-colored clothing, and try to avoid the hours of 11 am to 5 pm if possible.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics are quiet at the moment though we are watching the remnants of Cindy for possibly redeveloping over the next few days near Bermuda.  Though there is no threat to SWLA through next week.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast
KPLC 7 News: Joseph's Morning Forecast
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast