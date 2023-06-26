First Alert Forecast: Back to hot and dry conditions this week, temperatures possibly reaching record values

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain has almost entirely left our forecast over the weekend in SWLA and now we are looking ahead to mostly hot and muggy weather for most of the week. Upper-level high pressure that stayed backed off to the west for most of last week has been moving back in, pushing rain out of our skies and setting the stage for temperatures to rise.

Monday will start off will some scattered cloud cover, but will be mostly clear and sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90′s around I-10, with the coastline not far behind. Northern parishes could easily reach the upper 90′s and possibly 100° for a few places. Any slim chance for rain will be limited to northern or eastern areas earlier in the day thanks to a passing disturbance to the east, but chances will be very low.

Afternoon conditions Monday (KPLC)

High humidity is expected to continue throughout the week, and this means heat indices will be rising as well without significant shade or rain to cool things down, in excess of 110° for some areas. A heat advisory has been issued for all parishes from 11 AM until 7 PM and an excessive heat watch for the northern parishes, so exercise caution if spending a long time outdoors. Stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing, and heat indoors when possible if you feel yourself starting to overheat.

Be aware of the signs of heat related illness as we move back into warmer temperatures (KPLC)

This weather pattern is not expected to see much change as we move through the week, as high pressure moves closer and continues to build into our area. There is some indication that high pressure could build stronger than the last time, meaning we could see record high temperatures a few days this week, with daily highs expected in the 90′s and possibly hitting 100°. Heat advisories are expected to continue, and it’s likely we will see several heat warnings as well. High pressure will keep the storm track off to our north. We are likely to stay very dry even with the occasional passing disturbance, and rain chances will remain low.

Hot and Dry weather is expected to continue for most of this week (KPLC)

High pressure might begin to weaken by the weekend, which could mean better rain chances and a reduction in temperatures, but it will be very hot and muggy until that point as we continue to monitor the long term.

In the tropics we are still tracking the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy as it moves north in the Central Atlantic. Cindy has been struggling with wind shear, and will continue as a remnant low over the next couple days. It poses NO threat to SWLA as it slowly continues north.

