7-year-old dies in mobile home fire after good Samaritans rescue rest of family

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal announced deputies are investigating after a child died during a mobile home fire in Denham Springs overnight.

On Monday, June 26, just after midnight, Livingston Fire District #5 responded to a call in the 8000 block of Caliente Avenue in Denham Springs.

According to officials, a group of bystanders alerted the family inside the home about the fire by banging on the door, and the family emerged. The good Samaritans tried to find a child who was missing inside the home, but they were unsuccessful, officials added.

The group called 911 and helped relocate several vehicles away from the home while fire crews headed to the scene, according to officials.

Firefighters report they located a 7-year-old boy in a hallway. He did not survive, according to officials.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal announced deputies are investigating after a child died during a mobile home fire in Denham Springs overnight. (WAFB)

Investigators report the fire began in the kitchen, and they could not rule out electrical malfunction as a contributing factor to the fire’s cause.

According to officials, investigators found numerous extension cords, power strips, and decorative lighting strands connected throughout the home and being used to power multiple electronics and high-wattage appliances.

The investigation is ongoing.

