7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Rivalries: Sulphur/Barbe

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Arguably the top rivalry for high school football in Southwest Louisiana takes place when Sulphur and Barbe face off on 100 yards of grass.

The rivalry draws huge community crowds every season, and with its rich history new head coach of the Sulphur Golden Tors Cody Gueringer made it clear that it is not a rivalry that should be downplayed.

I understand that Barbe is an elite rivalry and I’m not going to downplay that in any capacity because they are a great opponent with a great coach, with a great offense, and he surrounded himself with a top-notch staff and when you have two words on a T-shirt and you just change the bottom word then you know its a big deal,” said Coach Gueringer. “Tradition is big to me in football. We’re not trying to have these brand new flashy uniforms or anything like that because tradition is great, like when you put beat Barbe or beat Sulphur T-shirt out and it sells out like crazy that’s when you know you have some because football is based on tradition.”

Gueringer has been involved in plenty of big games as he spent the beginning of his coaching career at Welsh High School as their offensive coordinator and then head coach, and understands that it is going to take some perseverance to win a big rivalry game.

It’s going to be a great rivalry with a hostile environment either way, no matter what for either team, so it’s going to be who’s going to be the most stead and who’s going to desire to take the moment,” said Gueringer. We’re not going to run from any adversity. Adversity is something that most people feel as though you should run from, but adversity is going to happen every day of your life, and it is going to happen every game if you go at it with a superhero mentality, knowing that you’re going to attack it and take it, then that’s when you’re going to be more successful.”

Last 10 matchups:

2022: 29-28 Sulphur

2021: 35-31 Sulphur

2020: No Game (Covid-19)

2019: 24-21 Barbe

2018: 36-35 Sulphur

2017: 45-38 (OT) Barbe

2016: 38-24 Barbe

2015: 42-39 Barbe

2014: 42-27 Barbe

2013: 42-21 Barbe

The rivalry is set for this season on October 6th as two new coaches in Barbe’s Skeet Owens and Cody Gueringer try to get their first win in this historic game.

