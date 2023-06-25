SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2023.

Gavin Luke Fontenot, 18, Lake Charles: Three counts of simple burglary; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jordan Leigh Gillis, 27, Starks: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Mary Margaret Brignac, 26, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less).

Kaleb Reese Holloway, 23, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court; three counts of simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; two counts of simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, 2nd offense; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Katrina Marie Evans, 25, Lake Charles: Simple battery; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Oranesha Brianna Terrell, 21, Houston: Two counts of simple burglary; two counts of simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; unlawful production, manufacturing, or distribution, of fraudulent document; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Mariyah Renee Thibodeaux, 21, Houston: Two counts of simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Todd Allen Booth, 42, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Francis Javier Vasquez, 43, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Christopher Michael Kelly, 45, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Hollie Renee Leblanc, 39, Vidor, TX: Direct contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Garrett Miller, 27, Kentwood: Simple obstruction of a highway of commerce; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Brandon James Phillips, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.