50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2023.

Gavin Luke Fontenot, 18, Lake Charles: Three counts of simple burglary; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Jordan Leigh Gillis, 27, Starks: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Mary Margaret Brignac, 26, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less).

Kaleb Reese Holloway, 23, Lake Charles: Three counts of direct contempt of court; three counts of simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; two counts of simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, 2nd offense; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Katrina Marie Evans, 25, Lake Charles: Simple battery; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Oranesha Brianna Terrell, 21, Houston: Two counts of simple burglary; two counts of simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; unlawful production, manufacturing, or distribution, of fraudulent document; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Mariyah Renee Thibodeaux, 21, Houston: Two counts of simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Todd Allen Booth, 42, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Francis Javier Vasquez, 43, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Christopher Michael Kelly, 45, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Hollie Renee Leblanc, 39, Vidor, TX: Direct contempt of court; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Garrett Miller, 27, Kentwood: Simple obstruction of a highway of commerce; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.

Brandon James Phillips, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur

Latest News

LSU Baseball
LSU vs Florida MCWS Finals Game 2 UPDATES
Music Makers host fundraiser concert to help refurbish instruments for kids
Music Makers hosts concert fundraiser to refurbish old instruments for kids
Music Makers host fundraiser concert to help refurbish instruments for kids
Music Makers host fundraiser concert to help refurbish instruments for kids
Community members put painting skills to the test at Art in the park event
Community members put painting skills to test at Art in the Park