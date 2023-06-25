Music Makers hosts concert fundraiser to refurbish old instruments for kids

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “The Last Minute Big Band” brought their talents to the United Methodist Church to help raise money for the non-profit organization Music Makers 2 U.

“It’s to help fund the refurbishing and cleaning of band instruments,” said Tiffany Guillory, Music Makers president. “We receive donations that are often dropped off at csc federal credit union and today we’re getting those donations in to help pay for those instruments to be repaired and given to deserving students.”

Their goal is to provide kids with instruments to expose them to the wonders of music.

“As a music educator I see a lot of students who learn the art of music and there are some kids that never started music because it was not something that was affordable to them so being able to have their own instrument over the summer, they can practice and learn how to play their instruments with other organizations that we’re pairing with,” Guillory said.

Band member Colt Dement says he’s fortunate to come from a musical family and hopes to inspire kids through their performance.

“Through this, we can help bring so much more exposure to different genres of music whether it be funk, jazz, or whatever, but as soon as they feel that spark, I hope they’ll want to do it, too,” Dement said.

To donate to Music Makers 2 U click HERE

