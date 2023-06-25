50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU’s Dylan Crews wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award; first Tiger to win it since ‘89

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - LSU superstar centerfielder Dylan Crews has been named the winner of the 2023 Golden Spikes Award by USA Baseball on Sunday, June 25.

Crews, a projected top pick in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft, helped lead the Tigers to their first CWS Final since 2017 when they played Florida.

The Longwood, Fla. native led the Tigers with a .423 batting average. He had a 1.278 OPS, 104 hits, 16 doubles, a triple, and 18 home runs to go along with 69 RBI.

He became the first player to win the SEC Player of the Year in consecutive years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in Sulphur