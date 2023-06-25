LSU takes Game 1 on Beloso go-ahead HR in 11th; Floyd electric with 17 Ks

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are looking to avenge their 2017 Men’s College World Series loss to Florida, in a rematch at the 2023 MCWS Final between the Tigers and Gators.

Ty Floyd got the start for the Tigers and was electric striking out a career-high 17 batters, tying the nine inning record of 17 in a MCWS game, through eight innings pitched, while allowing five hits, and three runs. Floyd’s 17 strikeouts is the school record for most in CWS.

LSU starting pitcher Ty Floyd throws against Florida in the first inning of Game 1 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo | Rebecca S. Gratz)

However, the Tigers struggled when runners were on as they left 16 batters on base and were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

LSU got things started in the top of the first inning as Dylan Crews came around to score for the Tigers on an RBI single from Cade Beloso to put them up 1-0.

The Tigers would add another run on a solo home run to right field from Gavin Dugas to make it 2-0.

Florida got on the board in the bottom of the third inning with two runners on as Jac Cagilanone scored Cade Kurland from third to make it 2-1. Cagilanone picked up his 85th RBI of the season, the most in Gator’s history.

Floyd would get Josh Rivera to strikeout to end the inning and the Gators threat.

The Gators would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth inning after Evans started the inning off with a double and would later score on an RBI groundout from Kurland to make it 2-2.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with two outs BT Riopelle blasted a solo shot to right field to give the Gators their first lead of the game at 3-2.

The Tigers would tie things in the top of the eighth inning as Tommy White launched a solo home run to left field to tie the game at 3-3.

With the game still tied at 3-3 in the ninth inning, the Gators would have winning run on second base with two outs, but Riley Cooper would strikeout Richie Schiekofer to end the inning.

Florida would threaten in the bottom of the 10th inning as they had runners on first and second with one out and their two best hitters due up. Cooper however would shut the door getting Wyatt Langford and Cagilanone to fly out to end the inning. With some help from Josh Pearson who made a game saving catch in left field.

Beloso would put the Tigers on top in the top of the 11th inning on a solo home run to right field to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

