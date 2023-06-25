LSU fans flock to support Tigers in World Series

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC’S Rhonda Kitchens is in Omaha this weekend, along with a lot of other LSU fans from Southwest Louisiana, in hopes to see the Tigers win it all tomorrow.

She met up with one family that said, no matter what it took, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see an LSU team with three players from SWLA compete in a world series.

“We have some friends on the team and some local guys from Southwest Louisiana there, so we just couldn’t miss it. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Maggie McKee, an LSU fan from SWLA.

And McKee said it’s an opportunity they couldn’t pass up, even though her son Gabriel was playing in a baseball tournament in Starksville, Mississippi, when LSU slugged their way into the finals Thursday night.

“There was no question. We just got online and started finding tickets,” said McKee.

The Tigers success has fueled Gabriel’s love of the game.

“It’s super inspiring, you know, just watching Skenes and my friend Ethan making it to the big stage,” said Gabiel McKee.

Before Ethan Frey donned the purple and gold, he and Gabriel were teammates on the Rosepine Eagles baseball team, scoring back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022. The two families are now good friends that go the extra mile to support one another.

“We finished the ballgame, drove back an hour to the hotel, took a shower, packed up and got out of there as fast as possible,” said Maggie.

They drove through the night to make it to Omaha.

“Roughly 12 1/2 going across numerous states to get here”

And cheering the Tiger’s on throughout the journey.

“We were in the middle of eating dinner on the way here, stopped, and we had the game on in the restaurant, watching it and whooping and hollering, and everybody was watching us, but we were watching all the way here last night,” said Maggie.

Others from Vernon Parish were already at the stadium, letting SWLA’s pride shine through.

Two other players from SWLA are also a part of the LSU Tigers: Gavin Guidry of Lake Charles and Garrett Edwards of Pitkin.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.