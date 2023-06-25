Local club demonstrates how amateur radios work

Sulphur (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Amateur Repeater Club (SWLARC) held a field day at the Grove at Heritage Square to share and demonstrate to the community how amateur radios work

Working with amateur radios or ham radios is a hobby to some, but in times of need, it could be a vital means of communication.

Ham radios allow for communication without the means of phones or Internet and can be used and set up anywhere.

“So we call it ham radio, and what most people don’t understand, ham is helping all mankind, and that’s what we are about,” club president Joshua Johnson said.

Members of the club and others who take up the hobby use amateur radios to transmit voice and even pictures around the globe.

“With the internet and cell phones, most people just kind of got comfortable and they call this the old man’s hobby, but it still has a true meaning to this day,” Johnson said.

As Johnson explains, ham radio does not rely on Wi-Fi or cell towers like most forms of communication today. With a simple wire and radio, anyone is able to communicate around the world.

“I’ve communicated with the king of Jordan...a lot of the country music singers have been hams in recent years,” Jim Miller said.

Miller is an American Radio Relay League emergency coordinator. He takes on responsibility at a local level when amateur radio is needed in an emergency.

It’s a communication system dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.

“Ham radio was the original social media network,” Miller said.

While amateur radios can be used for fun or for educational purposes, they could be a lifeline during times of need.

“It just allows us to get out information,” Johnson said. “Hey, this town needs bottled water, food, fuel. So, we don’t rely on phone lines or any traditional ways of communication.”

Ham radios can be key in getting out messages during wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes, or any other type of emergency.

“When all communications fail, amateur radio facilitates that need for communication,” Miller said.

