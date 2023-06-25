Fourth of July events around SWLA

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whether you choose to celebrate the USA’s independence with fireworks, barbeques, or being with family and friends, we’ve got your Fourth of July plans covered. If you would like an event added, email us at kplc@news.tv.

Saturday, July 1

9th Annual Rockin’ Rutherford Group 4th of July: Live music, food trucks, sno-cones, and fireworks. Live music by Steelshot starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Armed Forces Committee SWLA Patriot’s Ball: Starts at 5:30. Main annual fundraising event for the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission, which supports area veterans, patriotic projects and activities. $50. Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Center Box Office.

Monday, July 3

Trinity Baptist Church’s Fireworks at the Family Place: Activities for all ages. Grounds will open at 5:30 p.m. Bounce houses, live music, food trucks, preschool play area with game, and fireworks display.

Tuesday, July 4

12th Annual Reeves Volunteer Fire Dept. Freedom Celebration: Free entry. Starts at 5 p.m. Food trucks, family activities, and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Red, White, Blue and You 4th of July Celebration: Starts at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center. Includes a free, patriotic community concert and a salute to the Armed Forces followed by fireworks over the lake that begin after sunset.

Lake Area Runners 4 for the Fourth: Starts at 7 a.m. at the police jury parking lot. 4 mile run to celebrate 4th of July. Cost is $45.

Painting with a Twist: Paint patriotic mason jars. From 12-2 p.m. Cost is $39-$49 per person.

