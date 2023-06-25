FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures to climb this week, not much rain ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More hot, muggy and mostly rain-free weather is set to continue as we head into the week. Upper-level high pressure that has been bottled up to the west is starting to move in, and will move even closer throughout the week ahead. This means temperatures will return to the low/mid 90′s away from the coastline on Monday. Some locations in our northern parishes may reach the upper 90′s. The only slight source of relief may be some early day clouds from a disturbance passing to our east. That is not expected to produce much (if any) rain across our area, with the only chance for a shower or storm relegated to our northern/eastern areas.

Heat indices are likely to range between 100-110 degrees Monday afternoon. (KPLC)

Humidity will remain in place as heat indices will be back in the 100-110 degree range away from the coast. So be sure to use extra caution if you plan to spend time outdoors, or will be doing any sort of work outdoors. This includes staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing if possible, and heading indoors if you feel yourself starting to overheat.

Heat risks include cramps, exhaustion and even heat stroke in extreme cases. So be sure to take precautions this week if you plan to be outdoors for extended periods of time. (KPLC)

This pattern will not change much throughout the week. In fact, that high-pressure system is slated to move even closer to the area by Wednesday. This means temperatures will likely rise into the mid 90′s along I-10, with some areas north of the interstate possibly approaching triple digits for high temperatures! So you’ll want to keep using hot weather precautions throughout the week ahead. The storm track will remain north of the area during this time, and barring any stray disturbances, we are very likely to stay dry.

As that high pressure moves closer by the middle of the week, temperatures are expected to become even hotter. (KPLC)

Some signs exist that the high pressure may try to weaken by next weekend. If that does in fact happen, better rain chances may finally return and we may see a reduction in our temperatures. Still, we’ll be very hot and humid until then.

We are still tracking Tropical Storm Cindy as it moves north of the lesser Antilles. Cindy has been struggling with wind shear, and it is possible it may degenerate into a remnant low over the next couple days. So it remains NOT a threat to SWLA.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.