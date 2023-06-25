50/50 Thursdays
Community of Welsh comes together for “Rocking in the Park” celebration

By Devon Distefano
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Welsh’s “Rocking in the Park” annual hometown celebration continued today at Sportsman Park.

Friends and family cooked up some of their favorite Louisiana dishes and enjoyed each other’s company.

The event, which was all about bringing the community together, also had plenty of vendors and activities to enjoy.

