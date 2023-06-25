Community members put painting skills to test at Art in the Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles’ Partners in Parks teamed up with the Imperial Calcasieu Museum today for Art in the Park.

People in the community tested their creativity by painting different designs on canvases all while enjoying the outdoors.

Of the many people who attended, a father and daughter duo came out to the event to create some artwork and spend some quality time together.

“We’re just out here today just do some father and daughter bonding,” Stanley Batiste said. “My daughter is actually the artist of the family. I’m just out here lending some support, that’s all.”

“You just get to try different stuff and be creative, so you just put whatever comes to your mind,” Bailee Batiste said.

Another Art in the Park event will be taking place next month.

