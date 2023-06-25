City Golf Championship competitors take advantage of Mallard’s new clubhouse and pro shop

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Golfers across several age groups competed in the City Golf Championship at Mallard Golf Club Sunday.

“Well, I think it brings a lot of the golfers together that don’t normally play together,” Mallard Head Golf Pro Johnathan Jester said. “Golf is one of the great games where you get two guys that don’t know each other, and you put them together on the first hole, and, you know, you say, well, I hope they get along and play 18. And then the next week, they’re playing together.”

Many of those who took to the course today got to experience the new clubhouse and pro shop that opened earlier this week.

“It’s an excellent addition, the clubhouse, the fairways, the greens. Everything is very nice. I’ve been a member of Mallard for over 25 to 30 years, and I’ll tell you this new layout we have here now, you’ll love to come out here and enjoy and have a great time here,” Mallard club member Dexter Naylor said.

Jester said this new space adds to the golfing experience and makes life a lot easier for employees and golfers.

“The new clubhouse and new golf shop, it’s absolutely amazing. We’ve been working out of the small office in the cart barn for the last twenty months, now we’re in this big, huge golf shop with probably fifteen to twenty different brands of shirts. It’s really pretty amazing,” Jester said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.